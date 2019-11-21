Claudine (Cloud) Skipper

Service Information
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX
79311
(806)-298-2331
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Abernathy Church of Christ
Obituary
Services for Claudine Cloud Skipper, 82, of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, November 22, 2019, in the Abernathy Church of Christ. The family will gather at Abell Funeral Home, Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm. Private burial will be held in the Abernathy Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.
Mrs. Skipper died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in Lubbock, TX.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
