Clifford Claud "Cliff" Daniel
1955 - 2020
Clifford Claud Daniel, 64 of Lubbock, TX passed away on September 15, 2020 in Dallas, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Plainview, TX on Saturday, October 3 at 10:30 AM with Kyle Brock officiating.
Clifford was born in Clovis, NM to Roy Raiford Daniel, JR and Claudine Curry on December 19, 1955. He went to school in Springlake-Earth and graduated in 1973. He worked as a Loan Officer and Manager at Citizens State Bank/First United Bank in Earth, TX for 18 years and then went on to become a loan officer and the Vice President/Branch Manager at Ag Texas for 24 years. He enjoyed fishing and golfing, playing pranks on those around him, but his true passion was being with his grandkids. He believed that giving was an essential part of life and felt it his duty to donate to charities such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Meals on Wheels, and volunteered his time in various community activities.
He is survived by his wife, Monda of 43 years, his son Justin Daniel and Michaela of McKinney TX, daughter Mandy Pettit and her husband Jeff of Lubbock, TX, his "other" daughter Kelly Mattimoe and her husband Gordon of Odessa, TX. His beloved grandchildren are: Katie Mattimoe, Aubrey Daniel, Henley Pettit, Dillon Daniel, and Jessie Roberts. Cliff is survived by his stepmother, Sandra Daniel, 2 brothers, Raiford and his wife Karen, Albert and his wife Page, and 4 sisters, Donna Cognasi, Debbie Flores and husband George, Billie Ellen Dyer and husband Dan, Jodie Monreal and husband Lorenzo, and 16 nephews and nieces.
Preceding Clifford in death was his father, Roy Raiford Daniel, JR and mother, Claudine Mays, as well as a neighbor who became his "other mother", June Wells.
Memorial donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church of Plainview, TX (mail a check too 3333 W 11th St, Plainview, TX 79072) and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-lz-donatenow). The family wishes to extend their gratitude to UT Southwestern Clements Hospital and Faith Presbyterian Hospice of Dallas TX.
It didn't matter where he went, he always had friends. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you for allowing Cliff to be a part of your life, and for you being a part of ours.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
