Clifford J. Abbott, 82, of Plainview passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Lockney. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Clifford was born on November 3, 1937 in Arkansas to Ishmal and Vearl (Tomblin) Abbott. Cliff was eager to join the U.S. Navy so in 1954 he enlisted, they granted him an honorable discharge in 1955 as his enthusiasm of being in the military he jumped the gun joining while still 17 years old. He would have proudly served if he would have been allowed to stay.
A hard-working Cowboy always in jeans, hat and boots, Cliff moved around, living mostly in Texas and New Mexico, but also in Kansas, Oklahoma, & Tennessee. He has owned several businesses including Cliff's Portable Welding and a Gas Station with mechanics bays. The majority of his career was spent as a Cattle Rancher where he rode a horse daily, drove bulldozers, created watering ponds, branding, and providing medical care to the cattle - 24x7 job duties. He was a professional truck driver hauling cattle, water well driller, automobile mechanic and portable welder at other points of his career. When he retired he provided in-home hospice care for his sister-in-law until she passed. He was not a man to sit around so he worked part-time after he retired driving a truck hauling cattle, welding trucks, tractors and anything metal that needed welding. He also completely rebuilt a wrecked Peterbilt truck that was driven for years and continued rolling down the road for a new owner.
Cliff frequented coffee shops all over the country never leaving a hot cup of coffee before empty.
Cliff married Bessie Bridges on November 18, 1963. She preceded him in death on October 15, 2009. He was also preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Rusty Abbott, Earl Abbott, Coy Bershers; and one sister, Ruby Green.
Survivors include his son, Clinton Abbott of Temple, TX; daughter, Rita Marie Abbott-Billings of Willow Springs, NC; sister, Norma Calloway; 3 grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com