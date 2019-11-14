Cody Thomas Spencer, 33, of Plainview passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M Friday, November 15, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Plainview with Robert Malcolm officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5:30-7:00 P.M. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel in Plainview.
Cody was born on May 17, 1986 in Hale Center, Texas to Steven Keith Spencer and Laura Jean (Thomas) Spencer. He graduated from Plainview High School in 2004. He was a lineman for BHI. He enjoyed working on cars and taking restored cars to car shows. He was active in helping the American Cancer Society events in Hale County. He loved baseball and supporting Kace and his baseball team. He loved grilling and loved his boys including his nephews.
Survivors include his parents, Steven Spencer of Plainview and Laura Spencer of Hale Center; his sister, Dondi Spann and husband Dustin of Plainview; his sons, Kace and Noah; his nephews Khord and Brodi.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2019