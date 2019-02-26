Services for Cohnon Edward Dillinger, 85, of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in the Northside Baptist Church with Rev. Joel Perez, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX. The family will gather to receive friends, Tuesday, February 26th, 2019, from 6:00pm until 7:30 pm, at Abell Funeral Home.
Mr. Dillinger died Friday, February 22, 2019, in Lubbock, TX.
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX 79311
(806) 298-2331
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019