Coney Rex Neel
1958 - 2020
Coney Rex Neel, 61, was born August 18, 1958 to Gaylene Neel and Coney H. Neel in Plainview, Texas. He passed away in Lubbock on April 20, 2020. Rex lived in Granbury, TX before moving to Hale Center. He graduated from Carrier Transcold truck training program in 2005 and the School for Trailer refrigerating units in 1994. Rex had worked for the Department of Corrections in Plainview. He was currently a driver for Titan Trucking.
Rex loved going deer and hog hunting, fishing and golf. He and his dad went on a special bow fishing trip one time. Hog hunting was always a great trip to get together each year with lots of his friends. Some of the family plan to make a hunt trip to scatter some of his ashes in February, the remainder will be buried next to his sister in Plainview Memorial Park in a private family ceremony.
Rex was very mechanically minded and enjoyed spending hours with his dad in their workshop, working together repairing items or building new projects.
He is preceded in death by his sister Lisa Gay Neel, his grandparents, Payne and Gracie Neel and Mead and Johnie Pittman.
Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Coney H. Neel and his wife Madelyn of Hale Center; his mother, Gaylene Neel Cox and husband Jerry of Cloudcroft, NM; his daughters, Kelsey Neel and Kristen Neel of Amarillo; his son, Kevin Neel of Ft. Sill, OK; his grandchildren, Aspen Neel and Braelen Ramirez of Amarillo; his half-brother, Alex Ramer of Lawrence, KS; his niece, Chance Frye and nephew Hayden Frye of Lipan, TX; his special friends Willie and Vickie Cordova of Lavaca, AR; and the mother of his children Paula Neel of Amarillo, TX.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church in Hale Center at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 11, 2020. Services will be streamed online at the church website for people unable to attend the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to your favorite charity. The family is very grateful for all of the love, thoughts and prayers that were given for Rex during his illness.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
