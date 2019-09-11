Connie DeLeon, 90, of Hale Center passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her home. A Memorial Mass will be held on at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Hale Center with Rev. Jacob Powell officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A rosary will be held on at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Hale Center.
Connie was born on April 4, 1929 in Hutto, Texas to Benjamin and Pola (Torres) Flores. She moved to Hale Center in 1942 and married Jose DeLeon on June 29, 1954 in Plainview. She was a long time member of the St. Theresa's Catholic Church and a member of Guadalupana and Cursillistas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Baby Linda DeLeon, her son Joe DeLeon, Jr., siblings, Lupe Baca, Ben Flores, Jr., Margarita Castilleja and Felix Flores.
Connie is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jose DeLeon, Sr.; her daughter, Linda Johnson and husband W.H.; her son, Robert DeLeon, all of Hale Center; a daughter-in-law, Anita Rivera of Plainview; her sister, Maria Flores; 2 grandchildren, Willie Joe Johnson and wife Amanda, Kourtney Villegas and husband C.J; 5 great grandchildren; Khloe, Alivia, William, Malakai and Azakai.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 11, 2019