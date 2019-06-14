Connie E. Tyler July 6, 1930 - November 28, 2018
Connie was born in Oklahoma on July 6, 1930 to Howard and Lillie West. She passed away at the age of 88 in Soldotna, Alaska on November 28, 2018. She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Linda Wilson and her son, Clifton Tyler. She is survived by her sons, Bill (Patti) Tyler, Kenneth Tyler, and Steve (Jill) Tyler. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; Lori Tyler, Christie (Jimmy) Tyler, Tricia Tyler, Jason Tyler, Jenni (Reece) Burgoon, Twila, Cindy, Bob (Rita) Gilmore, Daniel Wilson, Tessa Tyler (Chris Wallace), Brandy (June) Tyler, Buster Tyler, Nicole Dreyer, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Interment will be at the Plainview Memorial Park on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on June 14, 2019