Connie Lou Stokes White, 79, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Plainview. A memorial service will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Plainview with Oscar Chavez officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.

A visitation will be held on Sunday January 12, 2020 from 6:30-7:30 P.M. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.

Connie was born to L.L. and Maxine Leora White Stokes on August 28, 1940 in Lone Oak, Texas. Connie's family lived many places before finally settling down in Plainview. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1958. She married Ottis Gene White on February 7, 1959.

Connie worked in the banking industry for several years. After her husband became the metal trades teacher at the high school, Connie decided she wanted her summers off too. She joined PISD and was a classroom assistant before becoming assistant librarian at College Hill. She retired in 2002 after giving Gene a year of being retired on his own. At this time, they began to travel the country with the Central Plains Good Sams Club. If you knew Connie, she was sure to pick up a bell from every stop along the way.

Mrs. White was a member of First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed the time she had with the ladies in the Red Hat Club. Her greatest joys in life were her family, games, puzzles and reading books. Again, if you knew Connie, she could have opened a used bookstore.

Connie is survived by four sons and four daughters-in-law; Lonnie "Rusty" White and wife Karen of Hale Center, Ronny White and wife LaQueta of Plainview, Rodney White and wife Deanne of Plainview and Royce and wife Patty of Plainview; eight grandchildren, Jeremy and wife Wyndi, Chris and wife Rebecca, Jason and wife Melissa, Ross and wife Becca, Jared and wife Alissa, Tiffany Wilhelm and husband Edward, Julie Acker and husband Mike and Ryan and wife Staci; fourteen great grandchildren with one on the way; and one sister, Lea Perry.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a great granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that you send memorials in her name to the Scholarship of Grace in care of First Presbyterian Church, 2101 Utica Plainview, TX 79072 or to the at

