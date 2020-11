Connie Quintero, 51, of Plainview passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Plainview Memorial Park with Father George Poonely officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.A Rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday evening in the Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel.Connie was born May 15, 1969 in Petersburg, Texas to Cruz and Geneve Quintero.Survivors include her son, Philip Miguel Cuevas; god son, Miguel Orona; two sisters, Diana Quintero Pena and Sandra Orona; and one brother, Ernesto Quintero.Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com