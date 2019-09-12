Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corine "Kim" (Freeman) Street. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Corine Freeman Street, 84, of Kress passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors with Mr. Jerry Bevill officiating. Interment will follow at the Kress Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 P.M. at the funeral home.

Corine "Kim" was born on March 20, 1935 in Rush Springs, Oklahoma to George & Nellie Freeman. She was a year old when they moved to the Kress area. She graduated from Kress High School and married Billy Jess Street on November 5, 1954 in Clovis, New Mexico at the First United Methodist Church, in November they would have been married 65 years. Billy and Corine built their legacy on a foundation of faith in God as they raised their family working together on the farm, making lifelong friendships along the path. Corine was a member of the Church of Christ in Kress.

She is survived by her five children, Trent Street & wife Vicki of Belton, Barry Street & wife SuDe of Kress, Jan Davidson & husband Mark of Colleyville, Kendra Andersen & husband Mark of Lubbock and Dana Gannon & husband Greg of Dallas; one sister, Nina Becker; three brothers, G.C. Freeman, Dalton Freeman and Gene Freeman; and her pride and joy were her eleven grandchildren, Tara Sutherland & husband Brian, Cody Street & wife Jaclyn, Colton Street & wife Devin, Chase Street & wife Becca, CassiDe Street, Brittany Kinney & husband Colton, Lauren Marrow & husband John David, Kash Andersen, McCall Andersen and her six great grandchildren, Reese Street, Owen Street, Sage Street, Crockett Street, Landry Marrow and Conway Sutherland.

