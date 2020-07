Coty James (C.J) Marriott, 44, of Tulia Texas, passed from this life on May

22, 2020, in Lamesa, Texas. C.J was born in Tulia, to Orville James and Patsy Marriott on October 26, 1975.

A small memorial balloon release service will be held at a later time. The family of Coty would like to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who has been supportive during this time.





