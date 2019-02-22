Craig Dale Fore, 3 months old, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel in Plainview, Texas. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Craig was born on November 13, 2018 in Plainview to Victoria (Wheeler) and Shane Fore.
He is preceded in death by Helen Fore and Dale LaRoy Helms.
He is survived by his parents; one sister, Kenzley French; three brothers, Keenan, Shannon and Kevin Fore; his grandparents, Shawn and Tyna Wheeler, Clifford and Desyrae Wilson, Jesse and Kimberly Vasquez and Shannon and Melanie Fore; his great grandparents, John and Sue Wheeler, Ricky and Martha Issacs, Pat Fore, Sue Helms, and Eddie and Mickey Bodkin; his great great grandmother, Linda Newton; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2019