Cruz Rodriguez
1971 - 2020
Cruz Rodriguez, 49, of Plainview passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home. A family service was held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel. Burial was in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Cruz was born on February 8, 1971 in Lockney, Texas to Manuel and Rosa Rodriguez. He attended Plainview schools and graduated from Plainview High School in Plainview in 1988. He was a member of Royal Rangers and Templo Sinai Church. He was attending the Fountain of Life Adult Center in Hale Center.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Carlos and Virginia Arellano and Juan and Thomasita Mascorro and a brother Joel Rodriguez.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents Manuel and Rosa Rodriguez of Plainview; his sister, Ruth Gonzales and husband Gabriel of Plainview; his brothers, Vidal Rodriguez and wife Ofelia of Columbus, GA, Abel Rodriguez, Amos Rodriguez and Diana Garcia, Rey Rodriguez and Aaron Rodriguez and wife Ashley all of Plainview; numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
