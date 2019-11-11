Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis B. Carlisle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sherman- Funeral services for Curtis B. Carlisle will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, November 11 at Akers Cemetery. Rev. Reid Kirk of Fairview Baptist Church will officiate. Mr. Carlisle, 85, passed away Friday, November 8 at Texoma Healthcare Center.

Curtis was born March 29, 1934 in Fieldton, Texas to the late Paul and Vera (McCain) Carlisle. He served in the US Army and later worked as a railroad clerk. On August 29, 1954 he and Jo Burton were married. After 42 years of marriage, Jo preceded him in death in 1996. On May 29, 1998, Curtis and Florence Richardson were married in Plainview. Mr. Carlisle was a longtime member of the Fairview Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Plainview.

He is survived by his wife Florence of Plainview; three sons, Dennis and wife Stacy of Denison, Keith and wife Cindy of Sherman, and Karl and wife Anne Ray of Shelbyville, IN; two brothers, Nelson Carlisle and wife Nancy of Littlefield, TX and Bob Carlisle and wife Dorothy of Sherman; sister, Ginger Bradshaw of New Braunfels; step-daughter, Cindy Billington and husband Keith of Plainview; six grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and three step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jo Carlisle; and step-son, Jerry Richardson.

Sherman- Funeral services for Curtis B. Carlisle will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, November 11 at Akers Cemetery. Rev. Reid Kirk of Fairview Baptist Church will officiate. Mr. Carlisle, 85, passed away Friday, November 8 at Texoma Healthcare Center.Curtis was born March 29, 1934 in Fieldton, Texas to the late Paul and Vera (McCain) Carlisle. He served in the US Army and later worked as a railroad clerk. On August 29, 1954 he and Jo Burton were married. After 42 years of marriage, Jo preceded him in death in 1996. On May 29, 1998, Curtis and Florence Richardson were married in Plainview. Mr. Carlisle was a longtime member of the Fairview Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Plainview.He is survived by his wife Florence of Plainview; three sons, Dennis and wife Stacy of Denison, Keith and wife Cindy of Sherman, and Karl and wife Anne Ray of Shelbyville, IN; two brothers, Nelson Carlisle and wife Nancy of Littlefield, TX and Bob Carlisle and wife Dorothy of Sherman; sister, Ginger Bradshaw of New Braunfels; step-daughter, Cindy Billington and husband Keith of Plainview; six grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and three step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jo Carlisle; and step-son, Jerry Richardson.The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 11, 2019

