Services for Curtis C. Lebow, 97, of San Angelo, TX, will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Abernathy First Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX. The family will gather to receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at Abell Funeral Home.
Mr. Lebow died Monday, January 13, 2020 in San Angelo, TX.
The family is requesting that those attending the funeral services for Curtis Lebow, wear something red, honoring him with his favorite color.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 17, 2020