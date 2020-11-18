Curtis O. Poteet, age 95, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Primitive Baptist Church in Floydada with Ronnie Hedges officiating. Burial will follow at the Floydada Cemetery. An open visitation will be 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.
Curtis was born March 29, 1925, east of McAdoo on his granddad Joe Poteet's ranch to Calvin William Poteet and Ollie Elliott Poteet. Curtis met Catherine Powell in Crosbyton one week before they married on November 29, 1942. They were blessed with three boys, Wayne, Odis Tillman and Ronnie; and one girl, Gail.
He was a man of many hats, but his main love was farming and ranching. He lived in and around Floyd County until 1963 and then they moved to Nara Visa, NM; God's Country. After retiring, they moved back to Floydada in 1993, but retirement wasn't for him or maybe it was Catherine! He went to work driving tractors for farmers in Floyd County until he was 88 years old. He decided then it was time to hang up his hats and really retire. His passion then was singing and his church.
After moving to the nursing home, he brought joy to the nurses and residents with his singing and prayers he would offer if asked.
He taught his family values and lessons of life; sometimes with a firm talk. But he always instilled in us the Word of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Catherine; sons, Ronnie Poteet and Odis Tillman; two grandsons, Cole DuBois and Mike Poteet; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Poteet; and a son-in-law, Craig DuBois.
Those left to remember all of his many stories are his son, Wayne and Sally Poteet; his daughter, Gail DuBois; 5 grandkids, 13 great-grandkids and 4 great-great grandkids.
.
