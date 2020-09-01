1/
D. Clydena Teague Garrett
Graveside services for D. Clydena Teague Garrett, 95, of Lubbock, TX and formerly of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 9:00 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in the Abernathy Cemetery with Rev. Damon Pearce officiating. The family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Monday, August 31, 2020. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.
Mrs. Garrett died Saturday, August 29, 2020.
The family suggests memorials be sent to Buckner's Children Home, 129 Brentwood Ave., Lubbock, TX 79416.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sep. 1, 2020.
