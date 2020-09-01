Graveside services for D. Clydena Teague Garrett, 95, of Lubbock, TX and formerly of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 9:00 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in the Abernathy Cemetery with Rev. Damon Pearce officiating. The family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Monday, August 31, 2020. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.

Mrs. Garrett died Saturday, August 29, 2020.

The family suggests memorials be sent to Buckner's Children Home, 129 Brentwood Ave., Lubbock, TX 79416.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store