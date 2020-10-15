Dale Goen, age 90, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Floydada Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. ~ 5:00 p.m., Thursday October 15, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.

Warner Dale Goen passed quietly in his sleep on the morning of October 13, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Madison Polk Goen and Garnet White Goen, sister Karen Goen Smith, and sister Claudean Goen Malstrom. Survivors include his wife Arreba Jo (Jo) Gill Goen, son Anthony Dale (Tony) Goen and wife Kathryn (Katie) Goen, son Gregory Polk (Greg) Goen, nephew Kyle Owen Smith and Shelly, nephew Jon Malstrom and Lisa, and niece Jennifer Smith Rose and Josh. He is also survived by grandchildren David Mora, Kathryn Buttrum, and Heather Buttrum.

Dale was born December 4, 1929, graduated from Floydada High School, and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1955 from the University of Texas at Austin. He returned to Floydada to work in the family insurance business along with his father Polk Goen. This business has progressed through four generations of Goen ownership and employment, and continues today through new management as originally titled: Goen and Goen Insurance.

Dale was active in civic duties in his home town of Floydada Texas. He was a Lion's Club member and served on the Federal Housing Authority for 27 years (1957 to 1984), establishing the first government-sponsored low rent housing in the Floydada area.

Dale was an avid sportsman and hunted and fished worldwide on six of the seven continents. Whether it was dove, quail, pheasant, duck, deer, or other game, or whether it was black bass in the western hemisphere or exotic fish species in Africa or South America, Dale enjoyed every minute of the time he spent in the outdoors.

Dale served in the army during the period of the Korean Conflict, participating in the test and evaluation of arctic gear while posted to a military arctic test facility in Big Delta, Alaska. While in Alaska he harvested moose, caribou, salmon, and many other game animals and fish available in the arctic, continuing with the outdoor activities he so greatly appreciated.

Dale and wife Jo loved to travel and have been around the world. Sometimes they travelled on their own, sometimes with family, and sometimes with friends. All had a good time and an enriching experience, always. He will be dearly missed by all whom he touched in his short time on this earth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store