On Wednesday, November 20th, Dale Roy Smock Sr, loving husband and father of seven children, passed away at the age of 76. Dale was a resident of Broken Arrow, OK when he was suddenly taken from us.
Dale was born on September 14, 1943 in Danville, IL to John Wesley and Gertrude (Torbitt) Smock. His childhood years were spent in the northwest Iowa area around Spencer, IA. Dale proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1963 aboard the USS Coral Sea. On March 16th, 1974, he married Cynthia Andrews and together they raised seven children He worked as a USDA inspector for the federal government assigned primarily out of the Plainview, TX area for much of his decades of service.
Dale enjoyed spending his retirement years fishing and RVing with his wife across the southern US. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and being outdoors, often sitting on his front porch with a cup of coffee to just watch the day go by.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Wesley Smock; mother, Gertrude Smock (Torbitt); brother, William Atwood; brother, Richard Smock and son, Kenneth Hunt. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Smock; sister, Jackie Thomas (husband Ted) of Dickens, IA; brother, John Wesley Smock of Spencer, IA; son, Dean Hunt of Mesquite, TX; daughter, Darcee Russell of Spencer, IA, son, Devyn Smock (wife Jennifer) of Ft. Worth, TX, daughter, Bobbi Jo Karsono (husband Budi) of Columbus, OH, son, Jasen Smock of Columbus, OH and son, Dale Smock Jr. of Broken Arrow, OK, 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, numerous extended family and friends.
Services will be held on Monday, November 25th at 2:00 pm at Bartley Funeral Home, 1200 S Interstate 27 Service Rd., Plainview, TX followed by burial at Plainview Cemetery.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2019