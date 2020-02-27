Daniel Douglas Ellis, 60, originally from Plainview, TX, currently residing in Kingston, AR, earned his freedom wings and finished his race on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from a massive stroke. He is singing with the angels in his perfected body. Danny Boy/Sue, as he was affectionally referred to, was born Tuesday, October 13, 1959, in Lubbock, Texas and within a short time he was adopted by, Mattie Lou Applewhite Ellis and JD Ellis, (both deceased).

A celebration of Life is being planned for Plainview later in June. In Lieu of flowers you can donate in his memory to the Lubbock Children's Home, Lubbock TX, or to the Kingston Schools Music Program, Kingston AR ATTN: Seth Villines, where he was currently teaching.

Cremation is entrusted to Brashear's Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.

