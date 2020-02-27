Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Douglas Ellis. View Sign Service Information Brashears Funeral Home, Inc. - Huntsville 509 North Gaskill Street Huntsville , AR 72740 (479)-738-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Douglas Ellis, 60, originally from Plainview, TX, currently residing in Kingston, AR, earned his freedom wings and finished his race on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from a massive stroke. He is singing with the angels in his perfected body. Danny Boy/Sue, as he was affectionally referred to, was born Tuesday, October 13, 1959, in Lubbock, Texas and within a short time he was adopted by, Mattie Lou Applewhite Ellis and JD Ellis, (both deceased).

Danny found out at an early age he had a deep love, talent, and passion for music, especially Classical/Opera. He had blonde curly hair, crystal blue eyes, a beautiful infectious smile, and a tenor voice that would bring tears to your eyes, warm your heart, make you beg for more, and put a huge smile to your face. He loved being on the farm with his father, tinkering, running cows, piddling in the barn, driving the tractor, picking cotton, and fishing. He loved sports and ran track and still holds some records. He played the drums, LOVED the pipe organ, picked at the piano, was a competition skier (he had no fear), loved horses, West Texas, and just life in general. He lived LARGE. But his first love has always been the Lord, being a light and servant to anyone that he meets. This sweet soul was always thinking about others and always looking for ways to serve and make someone's life better. He loved teaching and sharing his love, talent and knowledge of Music with his students. He was always having fun with them, and they were still learning. They gave him purpose and meaning and a way to share God's love through sharing his talents and gifts he was given. He didn't have a clue how smart, talented, and amazing he was, and he didn't care, he was extremely humble and always wanted God to get the glory. He was sweet, genuine, caring, crazy, talented, smart, down to earth, compassionate, encouraging, fun, loving, kindhearted, always looking for the good, supportive, non-judgmental, and a truth seeker with his whole heart. The best hog hunting and kayaking partner, pug lover and full blown addiction, and human life mate, Lisa could ever have been blessed with.

Danny and Lisa Young Hogan Ellis, married in Plainview, Texas on August 25, 2005 after not seeing each other for 28 years. They have known each other all our lives, and their parents were friends before they were born. The story goes that they were betrothed by their mothers immediately. Danny is the father of two sons, Daniel Ellis (NM), and James Ellis (CO), he shared with their mom D'dee Ellis (TX). He loved his boys with all his heart. He would say of Daniel, "That's my boy, the nuclear nerd", he was so proud. Garrett Hogan (GA) and Holley Hogan (TN), are my children that he loved like his own, as together we shared 4 children. He knew no boundaries on love. He is also survived by a second dad, my dad, and Father in Law, Dick Young (AR) who loved Danny as the son he never had.

A celebration of Life is being planned for Plainview later in June. In Lieu of flowers you can donate in his memory to the Lubbock Children's Home, Lubbock TX, or to the Kingston Schools Music Program, Kingston AR ATTN: Seth Villines, where he was currently teaching.

Cremation is entrusted to Brashear's Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.

Daniel Douglas Ellis, 60, originally from Plainview, TX, currently residing in Kingston, AR, earned his freedom wings and finished his race on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from a massive stroke. He is singing with the angels in his perfected body. Danny Boy/Sue, as he was affectionally referred to, was born Tuesday, October 13, 1959, in Lubbock, Texas and within a short time he was adopted by, Mattie Lou Applewhite Ellis and JD Ellis, (both deceased).Danny found out at an early age he had a deep love, talent, and passion for music, especially Classical/Opera. He had blonde curly hair, crystal blue eyes, a beautiful infectious smile, and a tenor voice that would bring tears to your eyes, warm your heart, make you beg for more, and put a huge smile to your face. He loved being on the farm with his father, tinkering, running cows, piddling in the barn, driving the tractor, picking cotton, and fishing. He loved sports and ran track and still holds some records. He played the drums, LOVED the pipe organ, picked at the piano, was a competition skier (he had no fear), loved horses, West Texas, and just life in general. He lived LARGE. But his first love has always been the Lord, being a light and servant to anyone that he meets. This sweet soul was always thinking about others and always looking for ways to serve and make someone's life better. He loved teaching and sharing his love, talent and knowledge of Music with his students. He was always having fun with them, and they were still learning. They gave him purpose and meaning and a way to share God's love through sharing his talents and gifts he was given. He didn't have a clue how smart, talented, and amazing he was, and he didn't care, he was extremely humble and always wanted God to get the glory. He was sweet, genuine, caring, crazy, talented, smart, down to earth, compassionate, encouraging, fun, loving, kindhearted, always looking for the good, supportive, non-judgmental, and a truth seeker with his whole heart. The best hog hunting and kayaking partner, pug lover and full blown addiction, and human life mate, Lisa could ever have been blessed with.Danny and Lisa Young Hogan Ellis, married in Plainview, Texas on August 25, 2005 after not seeing each other for 28 years. They have known each other all our lives, and their parents were friends before they were born. The story goes that they were betrothed by their mothers immediately. Danny is the father of two sons, Daniel Ellis (NM), and James Ellis (CO), he shared with their mom D'dee Ellis (TX). He loved his boys with all his heart. He would say of Daniel, "That's my boy, the nuclear nerd", he was so proud. Garrett Hogan (GA) and Holley Hogan (TN), are my children that he loved like his own, as together we shared 4 children. He knew no boundaries on love. He is also survived by a second dad, my dad, and Father in Law, Dick Young (AR) who loved Danny as the son he never had.A celebration of Life is being planned for Plainview later in June. In Lieu of flowers you can donate in his memory to the Lubbock Children's Home, Lubbock TX, or to the Kingston Schools Music Program, Kingston AR ATTN: Seth Villines, where he was currently teaching.Cremation is entrusted to Brashear's Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close