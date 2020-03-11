Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Wayne Crooks. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Memorial service 10:00 AM Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Service 5:00 PM Calvary Church Fort Worth , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Wayne Crooks, 67, of Plainview died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Burleson, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel under the direction of David Crooks pastor and cousin of Daniel. An additional service will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Calvary Church, in Fort Worth, TX under the direction of Pastor, Tommy Brandon for friends whom have meet Daniel during his time in the Fort Worth area.

Daniel was born on April 1, 1952 in Lubbock, Texas to Charles Eugene and Mary (Smith) Crooks. He grew up in Plainview, Texas. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1970. Daniel farmed for 46 years in Happy Union and farmed a mixture of wheat and maize but grew mostly cotton. Daniel enjoyed fishing, and would take fishing trips to Lake Mackenzie as often as farming would allow. He enjoyed bowling, and was involved in different bowling leagues during his life. Daniel also enjoyed skiing, going to the lake, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with his family and children. He also had a passion, and love for dogs, and didn't go a day without having a dog in his life. Daniel was a kind, honest, and hard working man. His children are proud to have learned these traits from him. Daniel was known as a loving "Dad" by his children as well as loving "Pop" and "Grandpa" by his grandson's, and daughter-in-law.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Crooks. He is survived by his siblings, Don Crooks and wife Glenna of Tulia, TX, Dale Crooks and his wife Barbara of Pflugerville, TX, and his sister, Mary Lou (Crooks) Nivens and her husband JA of Plainview, TX , his former spouse Billie Sue (Langston)Crooks three children; Chad Crooks of Everman, TX, Kyle Crooks and his wife Melisa of Burleson, TX, and his daughter Kayla (Crooks) Autry and her husband John of Burleson, TX and his two grandsons Colton Miller and Wesley Autry.

The family suggests memorials to The .

