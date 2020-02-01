Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Austin Davis. View Sign Service Information Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-5566 Funeral service 2:00 PM Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Danny Austin Davis, of Plainview, TX, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 67. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 2 o' clock in the afternoon on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Lemons Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6-8 o' clock in the evening on Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Danny was born to parents Austin and Opal Davis on April 17, 1952 in Plainview. He attended College Hill Elementary School, where in the first grade, was dubbed Booger Bear by classmate Alan Hale. He was universally known as a Booger forever after. He was always among the friendliest of his classmates and his magnetic personality and smile were ubiquitous. He was loved by all whom knew him.

Danny graduated from Plainview High School where he was the captain of the football and baseball teams, Sophomore class Favorite, Junior class Favorite and Senior class Most Friendly. He played baseball on scholarship for Lamar Jr. College, Lamar Colorado and Adams State University, Alamosa, Colorado where he obtained a Bachelor's of Arts Degree in Business Administration in 1974. Out of college, for a time, he managed a large corporate ranch In Colorado. He later moved to Plainview where he co-managed K-Bobs Steak Houses with his brother in law Mac Rice in Plainview and Dimmit, Texas. Danny eventually started his own a successful painting business in Plainview, which he later moved to Amarillo, where he operated until his death. Danny was an avid, baseball player, sportsman and outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sightseeing.

Danny is survived by his former wife Lynny, and mother of his daughter, Rachel Fite and her husband Josh Fite of Amarillo; his sister, Barbara Rice and nephew Koy Rice of Lubbock; and his brother, Donnie Davis, nieces Brittany, Lauren, nephew Garrett and great nephew Jamison of Fort Worth. He leaves many loving friends.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Opal; and his sister, Debbie Davis.

