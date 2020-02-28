Guest Book View Sign Service Information WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN 619 N. TRAVIS ST. Sherman , TX 75090 (903)-893-1101 Send Flowers Obituary

Darvis "Papa" Glenn Foster passed away Monday February 24th at 7:24 am at Texoma Medical Center. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, Feb 25th from 6-8 pm at Waldo Funeral Home and a funeral service at 2pm on Wednesday. The family will then honor Darvis in Plainview where they started their legacy. They will have a visitation on Friday evening at Kornerstone Funeral Directors 6-8 pm and a funeral service on Saturday with Grace United Methodist Church at 10 am. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.

Papa was born on September 6, 1936 to Fred and Gertrude Foster. On September 8, 1956 he married the love of his life, Mildred Lee Dickerson. They made their home in Plainview, TX where he started Foster's Glass Company. He owned and operated Foster's Glass for over 30 years before finally retiring. Throughout his life he enjoyed many things like fishing, horses, sports, and a good comedy. Some of his favorites were movies like The Naked Gun and the 3 Stooges. When he wasn't watching something that would give him a good laugh or westerns, he enjoyed watching the Rangers, the Cowboys, and Texas Tech. However, his favorite teams were always the ones his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids played on. He made sure he never missed a game. He spent his life encouraging not only his family, but if he knew of a student who couldn't play ball, he made sure they got the fees paid and supplies needed to participate. He had such a heart for kids.

He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Gertrude; his sisters: Mattie, Evelyn, and Vollie; his brothers: JR, Bill, and James; and two grandchildren: Weston Ross Mannin and Kelby Glenn Williams. He is survived by his loving wife Midge Foster of Sherman, his kids Pam Williams of Sherman, Galen and Kim Mannin of Plainview and Darren and Vanna Foster of Howe. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Bryson Mannin, Craig and Jennifer Williams, Chachee and Kendra Strasser; Darci, Dylan, and Dax Foster, and three great grandkids : Gavin Williams, Myles Strasser, and Piper Williams.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to his home church First United Methodist Church Sherman or Texoma Christian School.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2020

