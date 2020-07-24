David Carrasco, 90, of Hart, TX, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church with Father Arockiaraj "Raj" Malapady officiating. Interment will follow at Hart Cemetery under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A rosary will be held at Bartley Funeral Home on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.

David was born on May 28, 1930 to Alvino and Gabriela (Calderon) Carrasco. He married Estela Porras on November 22, 1952 in Mexico. David was a long-time member of St. Johns Catholic Church. David enjoyed his family and loved spending time with them. Holidays, Birthdays, and cook-outs every weekend were so special. Family was the main focus in his life and he cherished them greatly. He enjoyed cooking for his family before his ailments prevented him. David was very proud of his yard and home and always kept it spruced up. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Prairie House Living Center and Plainview Covenant Hospital for their high quality care and caring hearts.

Those left to cherish his memory is his children,; Ismael Carrasco and wife, Christina, of Odessa, Demetrio Carrasco and wife, Norma, of Hart, Mario Carrasco of Hart, Adolfo Carrasco and wife, Maria, of Hart, Alejandro Carrasco of Hart, David Carrasco Jr. of Amarillo, Maricela Carrasco of Amarillo, and Rosa Hernandez and husband, Jesse, of Plainview. David was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

David is preceded in death by his parents, wife; Estela Carrasco, and 7 brothers and 8 sisters.



