David Henry Andrae, 69, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel in Plainview, Texas with Lanny Carthel officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
A visitation will be held 7:00-8:00 P.M. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Kornerstone.
David was born August 13, 1950 to Albert Henry Andrae, Jr. and Cecilia Mary (Haiduk) Andrae in Plainview, Texas. He attended school and graduated from Plainview High School in 1968 then went to Texas Tech University and Amarillo College. He started working at Sears in Amarillo. David married Karen Sue Bishop on October 16, 1971 in Plainview. They moved to Plainview and worked for Jack Morris Ford and later Reagor Dykes as a Master Mechanic. He was a member of St. Alice Catholic Church. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and traveling around the local communities with Hi Performance Garage Tours, looking at other people's cars and projects. He also enjoyed going on cruise ships.
Survivors include his wife Karen Andrae of Plainview; his daughters, Valerie Melissa Morgan and husband Daniel of Lubbock, Kendra Michelle Surovik and husband JR of Mertens, TX; his brothers, C.Terry Andrae of Plainview, William Thomas Andrae of Plainview; his six grandchildren, David Morgan, Brynna Morgan, Kyra Cerda, Averyn Surovik, Trey Surovik and Kinley Surovik.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 10, 2020