Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lyle Hawkins. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

David Lyle Hawkins, 53, passed away December 5, 2019 at Covenant Medical Center, Lubbock. A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 13, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Plainview.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Plainview, Texas.

He was born August 20, 1966 at Ft. Wolters, Mineral Wells, TX to Dan and Helen (Davis) Hawkins. He grew up in Western Colorado, graduated Hotchkiss (CO) High School in 1984 and joined the US

David met Karen Kosia in 1988 and they were married September 1,1989 in Berlin. They moved to Grand Junction, CO in June of 1992 where David was hired as Director of Music at First Presbyterian, while attending Colorado Mesa University. He graduated in 1996 Summa Cum Laude with a degree in piano performance. David's and Karen's son Wiley Sebastian was born in 1997.

During his thirteen years in Grand Junction, he felt the call to ordained ministry and after visiting Columbia Theological Seminary the family moved to Decatur, GA in 2005. Just before Christmas 2007, they moved to Berlin, Germany. David attended Westminster College at Cambridge University in England while Karen and Wiley stayed with her family in Berlin. David graduated with a Master of Divinity from Columbia May 2009.

In December 2009, the congregation of First Presbyterian Church, Plainview extended a call to David to be their new minister. He pastored his congregation for 10 years and loved them with all of his heart and was immensely proud of their mission and ministry in the community. In 2016, he became an adjunct professor at Wayland, School of Music. During his time at Wayland he was a member of the Faculty Jazz Band, performed with the Jazz Big Band and co-taught a Jazz Improv Workshop. He accompanied students during Recital Hour, performed with various Ensembles and taught jazz piano through the Academy of Fine Arts. During his time at Wayland he always advocated for professionalism and expected students to strive for excellence.

David was a counselor and sounding board to many in the community, especially to the workers at Paws Pet Adoption. Although he faced many health issues due to end-stage renal failure; David continued to meet his obligations with his church and community. He was a member of Plainview Rotary, Habitat for Humanity, Powerhouse of the Plains Band Booster, Plainview Symphony and PCMA Board. He was also very active in Palo Duro Presbytery on various committees. He frequently performed at local events on piano, usually with Wiley on bass.

He is terribly missed by his wife Karen, son Wiley, both of Plainview; parents Dan and Helen Hawkins of Grand Junction, CO; sister Alice Broscheid and husband James with Elliott and Abigail of Tucson, AZ; brother Michael and wife Jennie Hawkins of Grand Junction, CO; adopted sisters Mindy Hawkins of Grand Junction, CO and Barbra Reed of Delta, CO; his nephews Corey Hawkins with Auhmrey and Devin Hawkins, both of Grand Junction, CO. His niece Danielle Ziegler preceded him in death.

His passion was to bring worship to people in new ways: traditional, contemporary, jazzy, drama...you name it!

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2101 Utica, Plainview, TX 79072.

Online condolences may be made at

David Lyle Hawkins, 53, passed away December 5, 2019 at Covenant Medical Center, Lubbock. A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 13, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Plainview.Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Plainview, Texas.He was born August 20, 1966 at Ft. Wolters, Mineral Wells, TX to Dan and Helen (Davis) Hawkins. He grew up in Western Colorado, graduated Hotchkiss (CO) High School in 1984 and joined the US Army in 1987. He proudly served his country as a pianist in the 298th Army Band in Berlin, Germany providing entertainment to the troops and at prestigious events including President Ronald Reagan's visit to Berlin in 1987.David met Karen Kosia in 1988 and they were married September 1,1989 in Berlin. They moved to Grand Junction, CO in June of 1992 where David was hired as Director of Music at First Presbyterian, while attending Colorado Mesa University. He graduated in 1996 Summa Cum Laude with a degree in piano performance. David's and Karen's son Wiley Sebastian was born in 1997.During his thirteen years in Grand Junction, he felt the call to ordained ministry and after visiting Columbia Theological Seminary the family moved to Decatur, GA in 2005. Just before Christmas 2007, they moved to Berlin, Germany. David attended Westminster College at Cambridge University in England while Karen and Wiley stayed with her family in Berlin. David graduated with a Master of Divinity from Columbia May 2009.In December 2009, the congregation of First Presbyterian Church, Plainview extended a call to David to be their new minister. He pastored his congregation for 10 years and loved them with all of his heart and was immensely proud of their mission and ministry in the community. In 2016, he became an adjunct professor at Wayland, School of Music. During his time at Wayland he was a member of the Faculty Jazz Band, performed with the Jazz Big Band and co-taught a Jazz Improv Workshop. He accompanied students during Recital Hour, performed with various Ensembles and taught jazz piano through the Academy of Fine Arts. During his time at Wayland he always advocated for professionalism and expected students to strive for excellence.David was a counselor and sounding board to many in the community, especially to the workers at Paws Pet Adoption. Although he faced many health issues due to end-stage renal failure; David continued to meet his obligations with his church and community. He was a member of Plainview Rotary, Habitat for Humanity, Powerhouse of the Plains Band Booster, Plainview Symphony and PCMA Board. He was also very active in Palo Duro Presbytery on various committees. He frequently performed at local events on piano, usually with Wiley on bass.He is terribly missed by his wife Karen, son Wiley, both of Plainview; parents Dan and Helen Hawkins of Grand Junction, CO; sister Alice Broscheid and husband James with Elliott and Abigail of Tucson, AZ; brother Michael and wife Jennie Hawkins of Grand Junction, CO; adopted sisters Mindy Hawkins of Grand Junction, CO and Barbra Reed of Delta, CO; his nephews Corey Hawkins with Auhmrey and Devin Hawkins, both of Grand Junction, CO. His niece Danielle Ziegler preceded him in death.His passion was to bring worship to people in new ways: traditional, contemporary, jazzy, drama...you name it!Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2101 Utica, Plainview, TX 79072.Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close