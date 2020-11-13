David Monzon, 89 passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens with Father Bill Anton officiating. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A Rosary service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at the funeral home.
Mr. Monzon was born on April 19, 1931 to Saturnino and Maria DeLaLuz Monzon. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen Monzon; eight daughters, Luz Lopez, Cristina Garcia, Yolanda Tapia, Juana Monzon, Laura Vallejo, Martha Monzon, Maria Elena Martinez and Carmen Salinas; three sons, David Monzon, Jr, Arturo Monzon and Jaime Monzon; one brother, Francisco Monzon; one sister, Esther Monzon; 46 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
