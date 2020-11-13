1/1
David Monzon
1931 - 2020
David Monzon, 89 passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens with Father Bill Anton officiating. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A Rosary service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at the funeral home.
Mr. Monzon was born on April 19, 1931 to Saturnino and Maria DeLaLuz Monzon. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen Monzon; eight daughters, Luz Lopez, Cristina Garcia, Yolanda Tapia, Juana Monzon, Laura Vallejo, Martha Monzon, Maria Elena Martinez and Carmen Salinas; three sons, David Monzon, Jr, Arturo Monzon and Jaime Monzon; one brother, Francisco Monzon; one sister, Esther Monzon; 46 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Rosary
06:00 PM
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
NOV
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
