Dean Brawdy Westmoreland

Service Information
Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview
206 W 8th St
Plainview, TX
79072
(806)-296-5566
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dean Brawdy Westmoreland, 81 of Plainview, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 9 o' clock in the morning on Monday, January 20, 2020 at United Assembly of God with Pastor Kimmett G. Bellows officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery. Mrs. Westmoreland will lie in repose on Sunday at the funeral home from 12- 8 o' clock in the evening with the family receiving friends from 3-5 o' clock that afternoon. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.