Dean Brawdy Westmoreland, 81 of Plainview, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 9 o' clock in the morning on Monday, January 20, 2020 at United Assembly of God with Pastor Kimmett G. Bellows officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery. Mrs. Westmoreland will lie in repose on Sunday at the funeral home from 12- 8 o' clock in the evening with the family receiving friends from 3-5 o' clock that afternoon. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 16, 2020