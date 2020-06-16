Debora Denise Webb, of Plainview, TX, passed from this life on June 11, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Bartley Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Plainview Cemetery under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Bartley Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m.

Debora was born on September 18, 1954 in Plainview, Texas to William Franklin and Zola Madeline King. She attended Plainview schools and graduated at PHS in 1973. She married Randy Webb on February 27, 1988 in Plainview, Texas. For the past 10 years Debora ran Estate Sales in Plainview and the surrounding areas. She was a ball of energy and a jack of all trades. She was known for her kind and generous heart. Debora enjoyed refurbishing furniture, crafting, and fixing anything she could. She will be remembered as a hard working and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Those left to cherish her memory is her husband; Randy Webb of Plainview, TX, her two children; Maelyn Nicole King of Norfolk, VA and John Scott Webb of Plainview, TX, three grandchildren; Blayke, Kaiyden and Kyiara, two brothers; Michael King and wife, Sharon, of Amarillo, TX, and Tommy King and wife, Ella, of Katy, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents; William Franklin and Zola Madeline King, and a brother; Larry King.



