Deborah Holt, 67, of Silverton, passed away, Saturday, October 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Silverton Cemetery with GJ Walton and Brian West officiating. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore Rose Funeral Home of Quitaque.

Debbie was born August 4, 1953, in Plainview, Texas to Pat and W.C. Johnson. Debbie graduated from Plainview High School in 1971. She received her degree in Education from Wayland Baptist University in 1975. She loved teaching and spent many years shaping the minds of children in both Plainview and Silverton. She met the love of her life, David Holt, and they were married September 27, 1985, in her parent's home. She helped run the family fertilizer business until David's death in 2015, at that time she moved to Amarillo. She was very proud of her five boys and raised them with a lot of patience and grace. She was often times found in the stands cheering for them during their many sporting events. She loved the Lord and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Plainview. When you entered her home you were always greeted by the many angel figurines that she had collected through the years. Debbie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She fought valiantly for almost 30 years and never lost her faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David, her father, W.C. Johnson, and her mother-in-law, Theta Holt of Silverton.

She is survived by her mother, Pat Johnson of Amarillo and father-in-law, Rex Holt of Silverton. Her five sons, Lance and Misty of Silverton, Zeb and Jade of Farwell, Jared and Shannon of Wichita Falls, Jeremy and Kylie of Shallowater, and Cade and Mallory of Wolfforth. One sister, Amy and Gordon McOwen of Amarillo. Six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Lucas, Briggs, Joshua, Isabella, and Brady, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Silverton EMS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store