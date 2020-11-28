Deeanna Holt Rodgers was born on September 6,1950 to WD Holt and Margaret Holt. Deeanna went home to dance with Jesus on November 26,2020 at 10 am. She was the matriarch of her family.

Deeanna was a blessing to all who knew her and was a Good and faithful servant to the community. She worked as a social worker for a while at hospice. Then at indigent health care and as Veterans officer for Hale County.

She never knew a stranger and was loved by so many.

Preceded in death by; her parents WD and Margaret Holt, two sons Kelly Pierce, Jason Rodgers, and her sister Janie Aberegg.

Survived by; her soul mate John Rodgers, her daughter Jonnita Parks, and son Jonathan Rodgers, her sister Gaynell Huffine. 7 grandkids, 9 great grandkids and numerous nieces and nephews.

Fly high with the angels Mama!!

Service will be held at Plainview First Assembly, time is still unknown. Please feel free to contact Jonnita at 806-685-1216 to find out more details.

