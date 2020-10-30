1/
Dell Harbour
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dell Harbour, 86, of Cotton Center, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her home outside of Cotton Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday October 31, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Cotton Center with Pastor Terry Simmons officiating. Interment will follow at Center Plains Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Hale Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramage Funeral Directors - Hale Center
223 S. Main St.
Hale Center, TX 79041
(806) 839-2626
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved