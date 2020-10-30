Dell Harbour, 86, of Cotton Center, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her home outside of Cotton Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday October 31, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Cotton Center with Pastor Terry Simmons officiating. Interment will follow at Center Plains Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Hale Center.

