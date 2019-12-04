Denver Hill, 94, of Plainview, passed from this life on November 24, 2019. Memorial services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 9th and Columbia Church of Christ with Pastor Carl Smiley officiating at 2 p.m.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Bartley Funeral Home.
Denver was born to Newman and Lucy (Beard) Hill on September 8, 1925 in Foreman, Arkansas. He married Annie Hackley in 1940 in Honey Grove, Texas. Denver woked for Oxy Chemical Plant, maintenance at 9th and Columbia Church of Christ, and as maintenance for PISD. Mr. Hill enjoyed baseball, drag racing, and softball. He will be remembered as a kind and caring soul. He was a giving man and would give the shirt of his back. He will be dearly missed by his wife; Annie Hill of Plainview, sons; Elmer Hill of Plainview, Roscoe Hill of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Albert and wife, Patricia, of Plainview, 19 grandchildren and an abundance of great and great great grandchildren.
Denver is preceded in death by his parents; Newman and Lucy (Beard) Hill.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Dec. 4, 2019