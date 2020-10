Or Copy this URL to Share

Derik Scott Roys, age 33 of Matador, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. A Memorial Service will take place at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 12, 2020 at Roaring Springs Full Gospel Church with Chad Lawrence and Brother Melvin Clinton officiating. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store