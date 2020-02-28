Memorial services for Jeffery Dewayne "Jeff" Smith, 59, of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the Northside Baptist Church with Rev. Joel Perez officiating. Private burial will be held in the Abernathy Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX. Mr. Smith died Monday, February 17, 2020, in Lubbock, TX. He was born July 21, 1960 to Ernest Arnold and Letha Marie (Brown) Smith in Abernathy.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Letha Smith account at First State Bank, P. O. Box 150, Abernathy, TX.--
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2020