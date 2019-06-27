Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DiAnna Sue Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DiAnna Sue Jones: Daughter, sister, mother and Nana, 59 of Plainview, Texas bid farewell to this world on June 23, 2019. DiAnna was born in Quanah, Texas on ten-two-fifty-nine to Edward and Mary Scarbrough. Cancer hastened her death, but did not define her life. She grew up fast, married twice, had three children, and made her way across the Southwest before returning to Plainview - where she switched from cosmetology to operating her father's business, Scarbrough Insurance, for 19 years.

DiAnna's life was governed by the golden rule, and those who knew her would describe her as fun loving, optimistic, loyal, and adventurous. DiAnna developed a love for riding motorcycles and traversed the greater part of this country - making friends and enjoying her life, on her terms.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her darling Opal.

She is survived by her siblings: Deborah Brackeen, of Witchita Falls, Texas, Donna Jones, of Canyon, Texas, and Daryl Scarbrough, of Lubbock, Texas. Her children: Chris and Caroline Jones of Knoxville, TN, Tim Jones of Plainview, TX, and Emilee and Raymond Barbiero of Westwood, NJ; Her grandchildren, Tabytha and Chris Doyle, Alex and Lisa Jones, Nicolas and Andrea Jones, Savanna Jones, Dylan Jones, David Barbiero and Catherine Barbiero; three great-grandchildren: Payzley Doyle, Copelynd Doyle, and Logan Jones, and two fur babies (Daisy - a very good girl and Scout - who does his best).

DiAnna's family is grateful for the kindness of her friends, her motorcycle crew, her community, and the phenomenal team of medical professionals who cared for her, and especially Cony Bravo and Maria Bravo.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks for an act of kindness to be done in her name.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church on Friday June 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

DiAnna Sue Jones: Daughter, sister, mother and Nana, 59 of Plainview, Texas bid farewell to this world on June 23, 2019. DiAnna was born in Quanah, Texas on ten-two-fifty-nine to Edward and Mary Scarbrough. Cancer hastened her death, but did not define her life. She grew up fast, married twice, had three children, and made her way across the Southwest before returning to Plainview - where she switched from cosmetology to operating her father's business, Scarbrough Insurance, for 19 years.DiAnna's life was governed by the golden rule, and those who knew her would describe her as fun loving, optimistic, loyal, and adventurous. DiAnna developed a love for riding motorcycles and traversed the greater part of this country - making friends and enjoying her life, on her terms.She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her darling Opal.She is survived by her siblings: Deborah Brackeen, of Witchita Falls, Texas, Donna Jones, of Canyon, Texas, and Daryl Scarbrough, of Lubbock, Texas. Her children: Chris and Caroline Jones of Knoxville, TN, Tim Jones of Plainview, TX, and Emilee and Raymond Barbiero of Westwood, NJ; Her grandchildren, Tabytha and Chris Doyle, Alex and Lisa Jones, Nicolas and Andrea Jones, Savanna Jones, Dylan Jones, David Barbiero and Catherine Barbiero; three great-grandchildren: Payzley Doyle, Copelynd Doyle, and Logan Jones, and two fur babies (Daisy - a very good girl and Scout - who does his best).DiAnna's family is grateful for the kindness of her friends, her motorcycle crew, her community, and the phenomenal team of medical professionals who cared for her, and especially Cony Bravo and Maria Bravo.In lieu of flowers, her family asks for an act of kindness to be done in her name.A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church on Friday June 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close