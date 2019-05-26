Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianne Lemons Barnett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Dianne Lemons Barnett, beloved mother, grandmother, step-mother, sister, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, and friend. She passed away peacefully at home in mid-April, surrounded by her family, loved ones, and the angels/caretakers from Asana Hospice. Born in Houston, TX in May of 1942 (but raised in Ft Worth), she attended UT where she studied foreign language and poetry, hoping to be an interpreter for the UN. She married and moved to Plainview, TX in 1962 where she lived until 1973, having three children, Mitch, Frank and Mandy, who have all gone on to live successful, happy lives. She was loved by all, known for her kindness and stunning beauty. She moved to Houston with her three children in 1973, where she worked for the Ford Motor Company until retirement. Later in life she moved back to Ft Worth, where she met and married Jay Barnett, the love of her life who passed away 64 days before her.

She was a poet, singer, piano player, painter, lover of the arts, and definitely a romantic soul. She loved butterflies, the botanical gardens, taking walks in the park and she really loved being a grandmother. She was a strong and gentle soul who overcame many adversities throughout her life. She was a generous and charitable person who loved and cared about all humans, desiring peace and love for all mankind.

She is survived, in loving memory, by her three children, her grandchildren David and Eric, her sister Janie Elizabeth, her nieces & nephews Renee, Kathy and Beau, and their children. Also, from Plainview, her sister-in-law Patsy Lemons Culp, and her nephew Ted Culp. Her son-in-law Sturgis Nikides, her daughters in law Terri Stine Lemons and Jill Bigby Lemons, her step-daughters Marlene Barnett Golden and Julie Barnett, dear family friend Mark Bizzle, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She made the world a softer, lovelier place, and she will be deeply missed.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 26, 2019

