Donald Ebeling, Sr., 85, of Plainview passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10 AM at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Plainview. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 5-6:30 PM at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.
Donald was born on May 16, 1934 to Ernest and Harriet Ebeling in Plainview, TX. He graduated from Plainview High School. He married Alene Batteas on May 20, 1955. He was a lifelong farmer and served in the US Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister; Marquerite Butler; four brothers, Ernest Jr., Wade, Weldon and Victor Ebeling; one granddaughter, Tiffany Leach.
He is survived by Alene Ebeling of Plainview; four children, Donald Ebeling, Jr. and wife Cinde of Plainview, Mark Ebeling of Alabama, Rodney Ebeling and wife Shelley of Salado, Texas and Kathy Leach and husband Mark of Plainview; eight grandchildren, Christopher Leach and wife Rae, Stephanie Cummings and husband Cagan, Jacquelin De La Fuente and husband Gerald, Steven Ebeling and wife Shannon, Clayton Ebeling, Hayden Ebeling, Chloe Ebeling and Melissa Ebeling; one great grandson, Sterling Cummings; one brother, Franklin Ebeling; many nieces and nephews
A special thanks to Dr. Lara and the nurses and staff of Prairie House for their kind care
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or Cal Farley's Boys Ranch.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 18, 2020