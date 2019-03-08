Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Eugene Barton. View Sign

Donald Eugene Barton, 80, of Plainview, Texas died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Plainview Memorial Park in Plainview with Rev. Kyle Brock of Grace United Methodist Church officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A visitation will be held 6:00-7:30 P.M. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.

Donald Eugene was born May 2, 1938 to Albert and Aileen (Kemp) Barton in Plainview, Texas where he grew up. He married Jo Ann Sewell on August 14, 1959 in Plainview. He served in the Army National Guard. He was a Plainview Bulldog through and through graduating from Plainview High School in 1957.

Mr. Barton began his career with AT&T in 1957 and was promoted into management in 1966. His work took him to Amarillo, Midland and Odessa, Lubbock, Houston and Corpus Christi. During his 33 years with the company, Mr. Barton helped develop a number of procedures and for the telecommunications industry, several of which are still in use today.

He was a longtime member of Plainview Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf with his buddies while also designing and building golf clubs.

Mr. Barton was dedicated to his family, always striving to provide a good quality of life with lots of love to Jo Ann, his wife of almost 60 years and their daughter, Sonja.

Mr. Barton is survived by his wife Jo Ann Barton of Plainview; his daughter, Sonja LaDana Barton of Plainview; his brother Lynn Barton of Halfway; his sister Laveda Newton and husband Ray of Houston, TX; four grandchildren, Ashley Nichole Galvan and husband Mikel, Randall Cait Burnett, all of Plainview, Tyler Lane Hunt and wife Amber and Jordan Leigh Garcia and husband Pedro, all of Canyon, TX; five great grandchildren, Peyton and Michael Galvan, Bentley and Hudsen Garcia and Mason Hunt.

The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to First United Methodist Church, 1001 W.7th Street, Plainview, TX 79072

