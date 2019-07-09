Tulia, Texas-Donald Eugene Henthorn, 89 years old, departed this life and into his Savior's arms on July 6, 2019. He was born to Clifford Ray and Edna Pearl Peppard Henthorn on January 8, 1930, in Weatherford, Oklahoma.
Donald's funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the First Baptist Church Sanctuary with Rev. Charles Davenport officiating and Rev. Matthew Veals assisting. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Tulia, Texas 79088.
