Donald Francis Pruett passed away Feb. 19, 2020 at age 65 in Abilene after enduring a prolonged illness. He was born May 8, 1954 to Claude Pruett who lives in Plainview and Rachel Sisemore Pruett, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by sister Claudette Brymer Johnson, brother, Brian Pruett, sister-in-law Jeanie Hatch Pruett all of Plainview, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral service and burial was in Abilene. He was very much loved and will be missed by many.
He is now with our Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 25, 2020