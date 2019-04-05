Rev. Donald "Don" Lee Messer, 83, of Fort Worth passed from this life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 in LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Funeral Directors, 8310 S. Coulter Road.
