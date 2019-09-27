Donald Wayne Campbell, age 69 of Floydada, passed from this life on September 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Pentecostal Christian Center at 604 E. Lee Street in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.
Donald was born to Lee Andrew Campbell, Jr. and Dorothy Jean (Sirls) Campbell on December 9, 1949 in Floydada, Texas. He attended school in Floydada and in 1968 was privileged to be the first Black student to graduate with "National Honor Society" honors.
Donald was known around the community as a handyman, repairman, yard man, plumber, carpenter and the list goes on and on. Anything that needed fixing – He could do it.
Donald is preceded in death by his wife Annie Campbell; father, Lee Andrew Campbell, Jr.; and grandparents, Thelma and Jack Givens and Girtie and Lee Andrew Campbell, Sr.
Donald is survived by his two sons, Freeman Jones ( Melissa) of Front Royal, Virginia and Patrick Morgan of Dalhart; two grandsons, Xavier and Miles Jones; his mother, Dorothy Kerr of Floydada; four brothers, Kenneth Coleman (Dorothy) of Floydada, Dirk Campbell of Amarillo, Randall Campbell of Amarillo and Byron Campbell of Lubbock; three sisters, Sherrie Wall (Arthur) of Plainview, Myra Collins (Kenneth) of Abilene, Ruby Sessions (Vernon) of Haskell, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 27, 2019