Donald Wayne Chapman, 81, of Hale Center, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Weatherford, Texas, after a nine-year battle with Leukemia. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Hale Center Cemetery with Brother Kris Knippa officiating and under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, and the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Hale Center.

Donald Wayne Chapman was born in Bonham, Texas, on May 2, 1939, to D.R. and Cleva Chapman, one of five children. Donald graduated from Hale Center High School where he met his wife of 59 years, Linda Davis Chapman. Donald was stationed in Manitou Springs, Colorado with the United States Army where they lived the first few years of marriage. They then settled in their hometown of Hale Center where he farmed, and they were established members of the community for 56 years. Donald was a deacon and Sunday School director at First Baptist Church in Hale Center.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Davis Chapman; his three children, Jeff Chapman and wife, Cindy of Benbrook, TX; Monty Chapman and wife, Andrea of Weatherford, TX; daughter, Crystal Blasky and husband Dan of Jupiter, FL; seven grandchildren: Emily Branch and husband, Justin of Shepherd, TX, Ryan Chapman of New York City, NY, Jadi Romero and husband Jeff of Washington DC, Baylee Dover and husband David of San Antonio, TX, Melissa Blasky of Springfield, MO, and Aleena and Leilah Blasky of Jupiter, FL; his mother, Cleva Chapman of Lubbock, TX; and his four siblings: Wynelle Perry of Cedar Hill, TX, Mary Lou Rastetter and husband Roy of Carrollton, TX, Mike Chapman and wife Rita of Fort Worth, TX, Jerry Chapman and wife Marianna of Lubbock, TX; two great-grandchildren: Israel Branch and Katie Grace Dover.

He is preceded in death by his father, D.R. Chapman and a great-granddaughter, Melanie Kate Dover.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Baptist Church PO Box 396 Hale Center, Texas 79041.



