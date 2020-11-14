1/1
Donna (Workman) Barton
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Workman Barton 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A private family service to celebrate her life will be held at Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Donna was born on May 17, 1942 in Amarillo, Texas to John Harley and Edna Workman. She grew up in Lockney with her four siblings and graduated from Lockney High School. She married Dick Barton on July 22, 1961 in Lockney. She graduated from Wayland Baptist University and worked for many years as the Chief Adult Probation Officer for Hale County where she impacted many people's lives. Dick and Donna moved to Plainview in 1967 where they raised their two sons and called home.
Her greatest joys in life were being a wife, mother, sister and a Nana to her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Dick Barton; her sons, Blake Barton and wife Kim of Tucson, Arizona and Brent Barton and wife Donna of Hale Center, Texas; her grandchildren, Katie Beth Barton, Hunter Barton, Kaitlen Lemons and Bryce Barton; one great grandchild, Kody Lemons; her sister, Harleen McAda of Tarzana, California and her brother David Workman and wife Janette of Christoval, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Harley and Edna Workman; her brothers, Wayne Workman, Jerry Workman and her daughter-in-law, Stephanie Barton.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of her memory to Texas Boys Ranch or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved