Donna Workman Barton 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A private family service to celebrate her life will be held at Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Donna was born on May 17, 1942 in Amarillo, Texas to John Harley and Edna Workman. She grew up in Lockney with her four siblings and graduated from Lockney High School. She married Dick Barton on July 22, 1961 in Lockney. She graduated from Wayland Baptist University and worked for many years as the Chief Adult Probation Officer for Hale County where she impacted many people's lives. Dick and Donna moved to Plainview in 1967 where they raised their two sons and called home.
Her greatest joys in life were being a wife, mother, sister and a Nana to her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Dick Barton; her sons, Blake Barton and wife Kim of Tucson, Arizona and Brent Barton and wife Donna of Hale Center, Texas; her grandchildren, Katie Beth Barton, Hunter Barton, Kaitlen Lemons and Bryce Barton; one great grandchild, Kody Lemons; her sister, Harleen McAda of Tarzana, California and her brother David Workman and wife Janette of Christoval, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Harley and Edna Workman; her brothers, Wayne Workman, Jerry Workman and her daughter-in-law, Stephanie Barton.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of her memory to Texas Boys Ranch or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com