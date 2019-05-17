Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Lindsey Flynt. View Sign Service Information Colonial Funeral Home 809 Butler Blvd Dimmitt , TX 79027 (806)-647-4444 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Celebration of Life 10:30 AM First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Lindsey Flynt, 95, of Dimmitt, Texas passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 in Dimmitt. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:30AM at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. T.C. Broom officiating. Burial will follow in Castro Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home of Dimmitt. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5:00PM – 7:00PM at the funeral home.

Doris Lindsey Flynt was born on August 13, 1923 to L.A. and Sophie Stilwell in Memphis, Texas. After graduating from Memphis High School in 1940, Doris attended Texas Tech University for two years. On July 21, 1946, Doris married Bob Lindsey. In 1955, they moved from Hereford to Dimmitt where she worked for Dimmitt ISD and Amstar Corporation for many years. After 40 years of marriage, Bob passed away in 1986. In 1993, Doris married Jack Flynt of Dimmitt: Jack passed away in 1999.

Doris is survived by son and wife, Rob and Evelyn Lindsey of Plainview, son, Kent Lindsey of Dimmitt, daughter and husband, Kim and Bill Holland of Dimmitt, and son and wife, Jeff and Susan Lindsey of Dallas, seven grandchildren, Monica Lindsey of Dimmitt, Mark Lindsey and wife Katie of Keller, Angela Blackmon and husband Jeff of Hereford, Van Jeter of Tyler, Heather Jeter of Dimmitt, Chris Lindsey and Alivia of Amarillo, and Samuel Lindsey of Dallas along with ten great-grandchildren. Also surviving are the loving children and grandchildren of the Jack Flynt family.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Glenn Stilwell and one sister, Gayle Johnson along with a beloved daughter-in-law, Teresa Lindsey, the late wife of Kent Lindsey.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Dimmitt, 110 SW 3rd St., Dimmitt, TX 79027

