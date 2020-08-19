1/1
Doris (Mason) Littrell
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Mason Littrell was born on April 30, 1928 and grew up in Apache, Oklahoma. She worked as a telephone operator and an accountant before she started buying and selling Native America art. She worked with the Oklahoma Art Center, traveled around Oklahoma and the Southwest dealing in art and operated the Oklahoma Indian Art Gallery. She marketed the art of Doc Tate Nevaquaya, Mirac Creepingbear, Virginia Stroud, Merlin Little Thunder and Robert Taylor, as well as other artists. In 1997, she received the Governor's Art Award for outstanding contributions to the Oklahoma art scene. Doris believed there is a spiritual connection between the art and those who create and enjoy it. She felt Oklahoma to be central to Native American painters. In 2016, a book was published about her life with artists.
She is survived by her two daughters, Toya (and Cori), and Kim, her grandchildren, Sophie, Maggie, and Phillip, and her great grandchildren, Anthony and Syah, her brother Bill, her nieces and nephews, and many friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Plainview, Texas and she passed on August 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview, Texas.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved