Doris Mason Littrell was born on April 30, 1928 and grew up in Apache, Oklahoma. She worked as a telephone operator and an accountant before she started buying and selling Native America art. She worked with the Oklahoma Art Center, traveled around Oklahoma and the Southwest dealing in art and operated the Oklahoma Indian Art Gallery. She marketed the art of Doc Tate Nevaquaya, Mirac Creepingbear, Virginia Stroud, Merlin Little Thunder and Robert Taylor, as well as other artists. In 1997, she received the Governor's Art Award for outstanding contributions to the Oklahoma art scene. Doris believed there is a spiritual connection between the art and those who create and enjoy it. She felt Oklahoma to be central to Native American painters. In 2016, a book was published about her life with artists.
She is survived by her two daughters, Toya (and Cori), and Kim, her grandchildren, Sophie, Maggie, and Phillip, and her great grandchildren, Anthony and Syah, her brother Bill, her nieces and nephews, and many friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Plainview, Texas and she passed on August 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview, Texas.
