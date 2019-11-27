Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Louise Lindsey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Louise Lindsey, of Palestine, was called home to her eternal residence in heaven on Monday, the 25th day of November, 2019. She passed away at her home, at the age of 73. Mrs. Lindsey was born on the 21st day of July, 1946, in Coushatta, Louisiana, to Joel Little Douglas and Janie Prestridge Douglas.

Mrs. Lindsey had a creative, free spirit. She was extremely friendly and enjoyed social events. Her kind and loving personality led her to dedicate much of her time to volunteering. She was passionate about helping others. Mrs. Lindsey was honest, maybe sometimes too honest, but loved everyone. She enjoyed painting and was very crafty. This talent was highlighted through her work as a flower shop owner.

She is preceded in death by her parents Joel and Janie Douglas, 4 brothers and 1 sister.

Mrs. Lindsey is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years, Greg Lindsey; daughters, Lorrie Fraser Joles of Tyler, Polly Fraser of Slocum, Gina Strain of Abilene; sisters, Ellen Richardson, Laura Parker, Brenda Trochesset; grandchildren, Nikki Padgett, Laure Covington, Aaron Campbell, Jesse Porter, Logan Whitehead; and great-grandchildren, Alexia Walding, Chance Covington, Payton Covington, Meadow Jefferson and Guy Nathan Jefferson. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

Friends are cordially invited to join the family from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 29th day of November, 2019, at Rhone Funeral Home, for a formal viewing.

Funeral services for Doris Lindsey are to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 30th day of November, 2019, in the Rhone Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jordan Byrd officiating. Interment will follow in Douglas Family Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Nikki Padgett, Lorrie Joles, Buddy Padgett, Logan Whitehead, Chance Covington and Jesse Porter.

Funeral services for Doris Louise Lindsey are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To view online, visit

